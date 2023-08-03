© 2023 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Sidibe, Omar, Chicago, Phyllis Hyman and Junior Walker & The Allstars

Published August 3, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT

Coming up on Soulsations, Sidibe brings us her latest single, “Sunshine”. Also hear the soulful sounds of Omar, Chicago, Phyllis Hyman and Junior Walker & The Allstars. William “WAK” King talks about the Commodores’ hit “Lady” and Gospel star Brian Courtney Wilson shares new music from his live project, “Transitions” and the meaning behind his first gospel contract with Beyonce’s Dad, Matthew Knowles. Plus, “Let’s Groove” to this week’s DoubleTake by the legendary band, Earth Wind and Fire and a delightful cover by Brazilian singer, Cris Delanno.

