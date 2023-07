Coming on up on Soulsations, a new single by Latin R&B singer Ferraz, also classics from KC & the Sunshine Band, The Dramatics and gospel greats Mary Mary. ConFunkShun founder Michael Cooper talks about creating a song that’s the identifier for the band. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Let’s Stay Together”, by the incomparable Al Green and a flavorful cover by Pete Escovedo featuring Sy Smith.