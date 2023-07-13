New soulful tunes from Will Downing and Babyface

Sunday, July 16

Coming up on Soulsations, new soulful tunes by Will Downing “Kinda Guy” and Babyface with his new release, “As A Matter of Fact”. Also, the inviting sounds of The Brothers Johnson, The Temptations and Natalie Cole. Multi-Grammy award winning producer and songwriter, Kevin Bond, talks about creating one of his uplifting gospel songs, “He Said It”. Plus, on DoubleTake, the 1972 classic, “Where Is the Love” by the legendary Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway and a fantastic cover by Phil Perry and Chanté Moore, who has an 8-octave vocal range.

