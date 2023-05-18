© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

Wonderfest on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, May 21

We continue with our Wonderfest on Soulsations—recognizing the musical genius, Stevie Wonder, all month long. He turned 73 on May 13. It’s also the 50th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, Innervisions. We’ll share music from that 1973 release including “Too High” and this week’s DoubleTake “Jesus Children of America” with Wonder and gospel legend, BeBe Winans. John Glover, Stevie Wonder’s childhood friend, talks about their initial trip to Motown. Plus, Macy Gray, Grant Green and Chaka Khan, bring their own cool versions of Wonder music. Also, hear a new gospel single from Kirk Franklin, the persuasive tune, “All Things.”

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
