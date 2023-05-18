Sunday, May 21

We continue with our Wonderfest on Soulsations—recognizing the musical genius, Stevie Wonder, all month long. He turned 73 on May 13. It’s also the 50th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, Innervisions. We’ll share music from that 1973 release including “Too High” and this week’s DoubleTake “Jesus Children of America” with Wonder and gospel legend, BeBe Winans. John Glover, Stevie Wonder’s childhood friend, talks about their initial trip to Motown. Plus, Macy Gray, Grant Green and Chaka Khan, bring their own cool versions of Wonder music. Also, hear a new gospel single from Kirk Franklin, the persuasive tune, “All Things.”

