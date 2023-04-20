William “WAK” King of the Commodores talks longevity in the music business, new music

Sunday, April 23

Hear a conversation with William “WAK” King, a founding member of the Commodores. The legendary R&B band has sold over 75 million records worldwide with seven number one hits. King talks about creating the ever-popular dance hit “Brick House”, longevity in the business, and new music on the horizon. We'll also hear The Emotions, Jonas & The Scratch Professor, Charlie Wilson, and gospel from the DeBarge Family.

This week’s DoubleTake is the funky fresh “Kissing My Love” from the one and only Bill Withers and a jammin’ cover from Anthony David.