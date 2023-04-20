© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

William “WAK” King of the Commodores talks longevity in the music business, new music

By Carla Eckels
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, April 23

Hear a conversation with William “WAK” King, a founding member of the Commodores. The legendary R&B band has sold over 75 million records worldwide with seven number one hits. King talks about creating the ever-popular dance hit “Brick House”, longevity in the business, and new music on the horizon. We'll also hear The Emotions, Jonas & The Scratch Professor, Charlie Wilson, and gospel from the DeBarge Family.

This week’s DoubleTake is the funky fresh “Kissing My Love” from the one and only Bill Withers and a jammin’ cover from Anthony David.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels