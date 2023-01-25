© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

R&B trio Brownstone remakes a Motown classic

By Carla Eckels
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
Sunday, January 29

Soulsations has new music by R&B trio Brownstone. It’s a remake of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” made popular by Motown artists including Diana Ross and The Supremes. Both versions are part of this week’s DoubleTake. We'll also hear enjoyable classics by Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Four Tops, Jill Scott, Al Jarreau and George Benson. Plus gospel from legendary singer Helen Baylor, and Con Funk Shun founder Michael Cooper shares a true story that inspired him to write the song “Da Lady.”

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
