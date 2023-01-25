R&B trio Brownstone remakes a Motown classic

Sunday, January 29

Soulsations has new music by R&B trio Brownstone. It’s a remake of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” made popular by Motown artists including Diana Ross and The Supremes. Both versions are part of this week’s DoubleTake. We'll also hear enjoyable classics by Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Four Tops, Jill Scott, Al Jarreau and George Benson. Plus gospel from legendary singer Helen Baylor, and Con Funk Shun founder Michael Cooper shares a true story that inspired him to write the song “Da Lady.”