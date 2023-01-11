An hour of socially conscious music

Sunday, January 15

"Wake Up Everybody!" It's an hour of socially conscious songs as we remember civil rights leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK National Holiday, Jan 15th). Hear the sounds of Teddy Pendergrass, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Stokley and inspirational gospel from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Plus, soul legend Chris Jasper talks about co-writing the anthem, "Harvest For The World," as a member of The Isley Brothers.

This week's DoubleTake is the 1967 gem, "We're A Winner" by The Impressions, with lead vocalist and writer Curtis Mayfield and a smooth cover by Earth, Wind & Fire's Phillip Bailey featuring Bilal.

