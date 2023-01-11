© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

An hour of socially conscious music

By Carla Eckels
Published January 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST


Sunday, January 15

"Wake Up Everybody!" It's an hour of socially conscious songs as we remember civil rights leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK National Holiday, Jan 15th). Hear the sounds of Teddy Pendergrass, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Stokley and inspirational gospel from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Plus, soul legend Chris Jasper talks about co-writing the anthem, "Harvest For The World," as a member of The Isley Brothers.

This week's DoubleTake is the 1967 gem, "We're A Winner" by The Impressions, with lead vocalist and writer Curtis Mayfield and a smooth cover by Earth, Wind & Fire's Phillip Bailey featuring Bilal.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
