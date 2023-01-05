© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
Soulsations

Soulsations' Best Music of 2022

By Carla Eckels
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST

Carla Eckels, host of Soulsations, shares her picks for the best songs of 2022.

  1. Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png
    “Why We Speak” by Robert Glasper ft. Q-Tip and Esperanza Spaulding
  2. “Bless Me” by Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
  3. “Love’s Train” by Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic
  4. “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” by Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers ft. Beyonce
  5. “Relax Your Mind” by Yuna
  6. “Jele” by Young Stunna, Sino Msolo, DBN Gogo, Busiswa Gqulu, Kamo Mphela from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  7. “Coastin’” by Boney James ft. Lalah Hathaway
  8. “My Favorite Things” by Con Funk Shun
  9. “Keeps On Fallin’” by Babyface ft. Ella Mai
  10. “Positive” by Erica Campbell
  11. “Just We” by Larry D ft. Jessica Ray
  12. “On My Way” by PJ Morton ft. El DeBarge
  13. “Your Love Is” by Devon Howard
  14. “Let Your Light Shine” by Ivy Chanel
  15. “Heaven” by Antony David and Algebra Blessett
  16. “Whatever” by Maysa
  17. “Let It Rain” by Leven Kali
  18. “A Feeling So Beautiful” by Hil St Soul
  19. “Brand New” – DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Extended Vocal Mix by S.E.L
  20. “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kool & The Gang
Soulsations musicBest Music of 2022
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
