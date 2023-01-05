Soulsations' Best Music of 2022
Carla Eckels, host of Soulsations, shares her picks for the best songs of 2022.
- “Bless Me” by Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
- “Love’s Train” by Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic
- “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” by Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers ft. Beyonce
- “Relax Your Mind” by Yuna
- “Jele” by Young Stunna, Sino Msolo, DBN Gogo, Busiswa Gqulu, Kamo Mphela from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Coastin’” by Boney James ft. Lalah Hathaway
- “My Favorite Things” by Con Funk Shun
- “Keeps On Fallin’” by Babyface ft. Ella Mai
- “Positive” by Erica Campbell
- “Just We” by Larry D ft. Jessica Ray
- “On My Way” by PJ Morton ft. El DeBarge
- “Your Love Is” by Devon Howard
- “Let Your Light Shine” by Ivy Chanel
- “Heaven” by Antony David and Algebra Blessett
- “Whatever” by Maysa
- “Let It Rain” by Leven Kali
- “A Feeling So Beautiful” by Hil St Soul
- “Brand New” – DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Extended Vocal Mix by S.E.L
- “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kool & The Gang