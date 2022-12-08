A catchy tune from an iconic entertainer

Sunday, December 11

Janet Jackson brings us her version of the song “Pillow Talk” made popular by Sylvia in the ‘70s. We’ll “Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” with Vaughan Mason & Crew. Plus, holiday sounds from Hamilton star, Leslie Odom, Jr., and we’ll hear a segment from 2016 with Wichita’s own Tony-nominated Broadway star, the late, great Karla Burns and her jazzy version of “Joy to the World.”

Enjoy groovin’ Christmas music from the legendary Lou Rawls and soul crooner Kem with “Merry Christmas Baby” on this week's DoubleTake.