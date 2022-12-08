© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

A catchy tune from an iconic entertainer

Published December 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST
Sunday, December 11

Janet Jackson brings us her version of the song “Pillow Talk” made popular by Sylvia in the ‘70s. We’ll “Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” with Vaughan Mason & Crew. Plus, holiday sounds from Hamilton star, Leslie Odom, Jr., and we’ll hear a segment from 2016 with Wichita’s own Tony-nominated Broadway star, the late, great Karla Burns and her jazzy version of “Joy to the World.”

Enjoy groovin’ Christmas music from the legendary Lou Rawls and soul crooner Kem with “Merry Christmas Baby” on this week's DoubleTake.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
