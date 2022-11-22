Talented Artists Recorded Live

Sunday, November 27

Soulsations has some great live recordings by incredibly talented artists, including Earth Wind & Fire and Ramsey Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, War, and a groovin' gospel track from O'Landa Draper and the Associates.

This week's DoubleTake features the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin with a funky live version of her 1971 hit "Rock Steady" (on Soul Train) and Dawn Robinson, one of the founding members of En Vogue, with her jammin' cover version.