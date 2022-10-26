'A Feeling So Beautiful' on Soulsations

Sunday, October 30

Hear the new single "A Feeling So Beautiful" from neo-soul artist Hil St Soul. We also have groovin' tunes by Marvin Gaye, The O'Jays, and a jammin' instrumental version of "Brick House" by Fishbelly Black. Plus, the classic gospel tune "Jesus Never Fails" from the L.A. Mass Choir.

This week's DoubleTake features iconic soul singer Bill Withers with "Kissin' My Love" and a complimentary cover by R&B singer/songwriter Anthony David from his tribute album, Hello Like Before: The Songs of Bill Withers.