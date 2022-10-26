© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

'A Feeling So Beautiful' on Soulsations

Published October 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Sunday, October 30

Hear the new single "A Feeling So Beautiful" from neo-soul artist Hil St Soul. We also have groovin' tunes by Marvin Gaye, The O'Jays, and a jammin' instrumental version of "Brick House" by Fishbelly Black. Plus, the classic gospel tune "Jesus Never Fails" from the L.A. Mass Choir.

This week's DoubleTake features iconic soul singer Bill Withers with "Kissin' My Love" and a complimentary cover by R&B singer/songwriter Anthony David from his tribute album, Hello Like Before: The Songs of Bill Withers.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
