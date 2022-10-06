© 2022 KMUW
Time for The Isley Brothers

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
Sunday, October 9

Legendary group The Isley Brothers have released a new project, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. We'll share music from the album. Also, Chris Jasper, longtime solo artist and former member of The Isley Brothers, talks about what it takes to get into the "feel of funk."

Larry Bennett, a former Wichitan now living in New York, brings us this week's DoubleTake. It's the ever-popular "Hello It's Me," by the legendary (2021) Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren and a captivating cover by the (1992) Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame band, The Isely Brothers.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
