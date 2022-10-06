Time for The Isley Brothers

Sunday, October 9

Legendary group The Isley Brothers have released a new project, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. We'll share music from the album. Also, Chris Jasper, longtime solo artist and former member of The Isley Brothers, talks about what it takes to get into the "feel of funk."

Larry Bennett, a former Wichitan now living in New York, brings us this week's DoubleTake. It's the ever-popular "Hello It's Me," by the legendary (2021) Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren and a captivating cover by the (1992) Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame band, The Isely Brothers.