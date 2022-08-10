Michael Cooper on the resurgence of ConFunkShun

Sunday, August 14

Coming up on Soulsations, music and conversation with Michael Cooper, the co-founder of the funk band, ConFunkShun. The legendary lead singer/songwriter and guitarist talks about the resurgence of the band's popularity after more than 50 years in the music industry.

Powerhouse duo Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak— known as the Grammy-winning Silk Sonic—released a cover of the ConFunkShun song, "Love's Train" on Valentine's Day. Cooper talks about the band's elation regarding that number #1 hit, 40 years after the ConFunkShun version.

Plus, Cooper shares stories behind their hits, new music on the horizon and one of his favorite DoubleTakes, the 1972 gem "Looking For a Pure Love" by Stevie Wonder and his very own version from his release "This Heart of Mine."