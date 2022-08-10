© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Michael Cooper on the resurgence of ConFunkShun

Published August 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Sunday, August 14

Coming up on Soulsations, music and conversation with Michael Cooper, the co-founder of the funk band, ConFunkShun. The legendary lead singer/songwriter and guitarist talks about the resurgence of the band's popularity after more than 50 years in the music industry.

Powerhouse duo Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak— known as the Grammy-winning Silk Sonic—released a cover of the ConFunkShun song, "Love's Train" on Valentine's Day. Cooper talks about the band's elation regarding that number #1 hit, 40 years after the ConFunkShun version.

Plus, Cooper shares stories behind their hits, new music on the horizon and one of his favorite DoubleTakes, the 1972 gem "Looking For a Pure Love" by Stevie Wonder and his very own version from his release "This Heart of Mine."

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
