Sunday, August 7

Coming up on Soulsations, new music from Mark Ronson ft. Lucky Daye, “Too Much.” Groovin’ tunes come from The S.O.S. Band, Con Funk Shun and “Let’s Love” by the Ohio Players. Plus, an inspirational song, "Trust and Believe," from gospel great, Yolanda Adams.

This week’s DoubleTake is Parliament’s jam “Up For The Down Stroke” and a funky cover by BWB.