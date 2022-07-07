Keeping It Groovy

Sunday, July 10

Hear the brand new love song "Keep On Fallin'" by 12-time Grammy winner Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds with R&B singer Ella Mai. We'll be "Groovin'" with the 1967 hit by The Young Rascals, plus selections from The Brand New Heavies and Michael Jackson. We'll also chat with Claude McKnight, founder of the esteemed a cappella group Take 6, about their music.

The groove continues with this week's DoubleTake: "Groovy People" by legendary singer Lou Rawls and an enticing cover by Lynne Fiddmont, who once sang with Lou Rawls.