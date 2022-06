Sunday, June 19

Singer/songwriter/producer Leven Kali has released a brand new single, “Let It Rain.” We’ll also groove to the sounds of the Commodores, One Way, Angie Stone, and The Staple Singers. Plus, hear gospel great Fred Hammond's motivational song “You Are My Daily Bread.”

This week’s Doubletake is the ever-so-funky tune “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again” by L.T.D. and a bust-a-move version by Motown’s legendary group The Temptations.