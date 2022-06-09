© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

An Energetic New Single From Ivy Chanel

Published June 9, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
Sunday, June 12

Listen for new music from Ivy Chanel. The vocalist has released an energetic new single, “Let Your Light Shine." Also hear the sounds of The Beginning of the End, LeeLa James, Carl Carlton and a supreme, jazzy duet by Boney James and Rick Braum. Plus, contemporary uplifting gospel from Fred Hammond.

This week’s DoubleTake is the legendary 1977 classic “Best of My Love" by The Emotions and a funky cover by nine-time Grammy winner Mary J Blige.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
