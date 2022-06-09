An Energetic New Single From Ivy Chanel

Sunday, June 12

Listen for new music from Ivy Chanel. The vocalist has released an energetic new single, “Let Your Light Shine." Also hear the sounds of The Beginning of the End, LeeLa James, Carl Carlton and a supreme, jazzy duet by Boney James and Rick Braum. Plus, contemporary uplifting gospel from Fred Hammond.

This week’s DoubleTake is the legendary 1977 classic “Best of My Love" by The Emotions and a funky cover by nine-time Grammy winner Mary J Blige.