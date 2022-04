Sunday, April 10

We’ll hear soul-enriching music by 2022 Grammy winners Jon Batiste and CeCe Winans, plus a new single—“Midnight”—by Relyae & Amelia Rose. We’re “Riding High” with Faze-O and jammin’ with classics from Patrice Rushen, The Emotions, and Marvin Gaye.

This week’s DoubleTake is "Funkin’ for Jamaica" by trumpeter Tom Browne and a cover by contemporary jazz pianist Bob Baldwin.