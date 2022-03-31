New Music From Robert Glasper, The Baylor Project

Sunday, April 3

We'll be grooving to new music by Robert Glasper and The Baylor Project, also a lovely ballad by PJ Morton featuring YEBBA. Hear classics from Earth, Wind & Fire and Kool & the Gang, along with a gospel remix from The Whispers.

Plus, we'll hear the sounds of artist/vocalist (and my very own cousin!) Angela Carole Brown. She recently moved to Kansas City from LA. We’ll talk about her jazzy song “Presently Thinking” and hear her choice for this week’s DoubleTake: the 1972 recording “Papa was a Rolling Stone” by the legendary Temptations and a groovin’ cover by trumpeter Chris Botti with the talented vocalist Lisa Fischer.