New Music From Robert Glasper, The Baylor Project

Published March 31, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
Sunday, April 3

We'll be grooving to new music by Robert Glasper and The Baylor Project, also a lovely ballad by PJ Morton featuring YEBBA. Hear classics from Earth, Wind & Fire and Kool & the Gang, along with a gospel remix from The Whispers.

Plus, we'll hear the sounds of artist/vocalist (and my very own cousin!) Angela Carole Brown. She recently moved to Kansas City from LA. We’ll talk about her jazzy song “Presently Thinking” and hear her choice for this week’s DoubleTake: the 1972 recording “Papa was a Rolling Stone” by the legendary Temptations and a groovin’ cover by trumpeter Chris Botti with the talented vocalist Lisa Fischer.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
