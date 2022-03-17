Celebrating Five Decades with The Whispers

Sunday, March 20

Coming up on Soulsations it's the legendary group The Whispers, who’ve been going strong for more than five decades. They will be awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on March 19. The trio will be honored for their music and community service efforts. Hear their new gospel steppers remix of “Praise His Holy Name” plus their latest R&B single “It’s Been Too Long.” We've also got groovin’ tunes from trumpeter Tom Browne, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, and The Brand New Heavies. Plus, we “Rock Steady” on this week’s DoubleTake from The Whispers and a jazzy cover by Main Gazane.