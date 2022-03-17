© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Celebrating Five Decades with The Whispers

Published March 17, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
The Whispers
Courtesy of Bill Carpenter
R&B group The Whispers
Soulsations-Logo-1000x1000.png

Sunday, March 20

Coming up on Soulsations it's the legendary group The Whispers, who’ve been going strong for more than five decades. They will be awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on March 19. The trio will be honored for their music and community service efforts. Hear their new gospel steppers remix of “Praise His Holy Name” plus their latest R&B single “It’s Been Too Long.” We've also got groovin’ tunes from trumpeter Tom Browne, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, and The Brand New Heavies. Plus, we “Rock Steady” on this week’s DoubleTake from The Whispers and a jazzy cover by Main Gazane.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
