Sunday, February 6

Coming up on Soulsations, it's music and conversation with Chris Jasper. The Grammy-winning R&B legend is a former member of the Isley Brothers. He’s been a solo artist for some time now. Jasper talks about his new music, his history with the iconic soul band — including his hand in writing some of their biggest hits — and shares his thoughts about today’s R&B. Jasper also selects this week’s DoubleTake.