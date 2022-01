Sunday, January 23

Coming up on Soulsations, Tony Lindsay brings us a Chill Latin Remix of his new song "All Is One." Also, a refreshing, inspirational tune, "Right One," from the soulful Chanté Moore. We'll hear classics from Anita Baker, The Brand New Heavies, and Charlie Wilson.

This week's DoubleTake features the song "Oye Coma Va" by the legendary groovin' band Santana and a cover by R&B songstress Natalie Cole.