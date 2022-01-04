Soulsations' Best Music of 2021
Carla Eckels, host of Soulsations, shares her picks for the best music of 2021.
- MF Robots — Break the Wall
- Jon Batiste — We Are
- The Baylor Project —Generations
- The Whispers — It’s Been Too Long
- The Isley Brothers — Friends & Family
- Earth, Wind & Fire ft Lucky Daye – You Want My Love
- CeCe Winans — Believe For It
- Chaka Khan — "When The Time Comes"
- Will Downing — Sophisticated Soul
- Tower of Power — Step Up
- Kool & The Gang — Perfect Union
- Tamela Mann — Overcomer
- Anthony Hamilton — Love Is The New Black
- Derrick “Doc” Pearson — A Family Man
- The Temptations ft. Smokey Robinson — Is it Gonna Be Yes or No
- Cimafunk — El Alimento
- The S.O.S. Band — Just Get Ready
- Anita Wilson — Soul Sister
- The Spinners — 'Round The Block and Back Again
- Darryl Anders AgapéSoul ft. Maysa — Nobody But You
- H.E.R. — "Fight For You" — Judas and the Black Messiah
- Diana Ross — Thank You
- Juan Winans ft. Deborah Joy Winans — Never On My Own
- Leela James —See Me