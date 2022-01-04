© 2022 KMUW
Soulsations

Soulsations' Best Music of 2021

Published January 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST

Carla Eckels, host of Soulsations, shares her picks for the best music of 2021.

    Loose Ends — Gonna Make You Mine/Forever More
  2. MF Robots — Break the Wall
  3. Jon Batiste — We Are
  4. The Baylor Project —Generations
  5. The Whispers — It’s Been Too Long
  6. The Isley Brothers — Friends & Family
  7. Earth, Wind & Fire ft Lucky Daye – You Want My Love
  8. CeCe Winans — Believe For It
  9. Chaka Khan — "When The Time Comes"
  10. Will Downing — Sophisticated Soul
  11. Tower of Power — Step Up
  12. Kool & The Gang — Perfect Union
  13. Tamela Mann — Overcomer
  14. Anthony Hamilton — Love Is The New Black
  15. Derrick “Doc” Pearson — A Family Man
  16. The Temptations ft. Smokey Robinson — Is it Gonna Be Yes or No
  17. Cimafunk — El Alimento
  18. The S.O.S. Band — Just Get Ready
  19. Anita Wilson — Soul Sister
  20. The Spinners — 'Round The Block and Back Again
  21. Darryl Anders AgapéSoul ft. Maysa — Nobody But You
  22. H.E.R. — "Fight For You" — Judas and the Black Messiah
  23. Diana Ross — Thank You
  24. Juan Winans ft. Deborah Joy Winans — Never On My Own
  25. Leela James —See Me

Best Music of 2021
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
