Sunday, November 28

Coming up on Soulsations, it's tunes that remind us to be grateful with brand new sounds from Diana Ross and Loose Ends. Hear thank you hits from Frankie Beverly and Maze, William DeVaughn, and Walter Hawkins' phenomenal classic gospel album Love Alive IV.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1970 soulful groove "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" from Sly and the Family Stone and a slow-tempo funky cover by “The Man” Mr. Barry White.