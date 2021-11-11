Remembering Ronnie Wilson

Sunday, November 14

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band. We’ll feature their groovin’ tunes along with the funky sounds of Parliament, Cameo, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Charlie Wilson. Plus, inspirational gospel from acoustic guitar player Jonathan McReynolds.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 classic, “Where Is The Love” by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, and a cover by Phil Perry and Chanté Moore.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

