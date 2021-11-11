© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

Remembering Ronnie Wilson

Published November 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST
Sunday, November 14

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band. We’ll feature their groovin’ tunes along with the funky sounds of Parliament, Cameo, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Charlie Wilson. Plus, inspirational gospel from acoustic guitar player Jonathan McReynolds.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 classic, “Where Is The Love” by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, and a cover by Phil Perry and Chanté Moore.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

Soulsationsmusic
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
