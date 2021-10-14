New Music From MF Robots (Music For Robots)

Sunday, October 17

Coming up on Soulsations, brand new sounds from MF Robots (Music for Robots). Also, The Blackbyrds, Daryl Hall & John Oates, inspirational gospel from Will Downing and a melodic, dreamy tune from violinist Domonique Hammons and flutist Althea Rene.

This week's DoubleTake comes from Nigerian listener Ed Mentee who enjoys Soulsations on KCUR in Kansas City. Mentee's DoubleTake is the song "Cold Sweat" by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown and covered by Vincent Nguini & Maloko.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.