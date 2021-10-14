© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From MF Robots (Music For Robots)

Published October 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT
Sunday, October 17

Coming up on Soulsations, brand new sounds from MF Robots (Music for Robots). Also, The Blackbyrds, Daryl Hall & John Oates, inspirational gospel from Will Downing and a melodic, dreamy tune from violinist Domonique Hammons and flutist Althea Rene.

This week's DoubleTake comes from Nigerian listener Ed Mentee who enjoys Soulsations on KCUR in Kansas City. Mentee's DoubleTake is the song "Cold Sweat" by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown and covered by Vincent Nguini & Maloko.

Join us for Soulsations, Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
