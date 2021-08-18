© 2021 KMUW
Soulsations

New Music From Loose Ends & Some Familiar Tunes

Published August 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
Sunday, August 22

Coming up on Soulsations, a much-awaited brand new single from Loose Ends, “Gonna Make You Mine” (Forever More Reprise), classics from The Brand New Heavies, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye and Sly and the Family Stone.

This week’s DoubleTake features a tune that’s been described as “the Philly Soul finger-popper from 1976”, “Groovy People” by the legendary Lou Rawls and a cover by Lynne Fiddmont, a talented singer/producer who once sang with Lou Rawls.

Plus, Claude McKnight talks about the music of the most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6. Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
