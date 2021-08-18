New Music From Loose Ends & Some Familiar Tunes

Sunday, August 22

Coming up on Soulsations, a much-awaited brand new single from Loose Ends, “Gonna Make You Mine” (Forever More Reprise), classics from The Brand New Heavies, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye and Sly and the Family Stone.

This week’s DoubleTake features a tune that’s been described as “the Philly Soul finger-popper from 1976”, “Groovy People” by the legendary Lou Rawls and a cover by Lynne Fiddmont, a talented singer/producer who once sang with Lou Rawls.

Plus, Claude McKnight talks about the music of the most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6. Join us for Soulsations, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW 89.1FM.

