Soulsations

It’s All About Aretha Franklin This Week On Soulsations

Published August 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT
Sunday, August 8

It’s a special edition of Soulsations featuring the music icon Aretha Franklin. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson was handpicked by the “Queen of Soul” to portray her in the new biopic Respect, set to be released on August 13. We have nearly an hour full of Aretha’s music. We’ll also hear from some of her adoring fans, and Aretha in her own words explains how she arranged one of her greatest hits: “Respect”.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the song “Until You Come Back To Me”, co-written by musical genius Stevie Wonder. We’ll share his version and the popular cover by Aretha, which became a #1 hit.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Cultural Diversity for News and Engagement at KMUW. She has been an award-winning announcer and news producer for KMUW since 1996. Carla also produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations that airs Sundays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. She annually emcees Gospelfest at the Wichita River Festival and was voted Best Disc Jockey by subscribers of The Community Voice. Prior to coming to KMUW, Carla was the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and co-hosted a nationally syndicated gospel radio show in Cincinnati. Carla was also program director for KIBN, the Inspirational Black Network in Wichita, hosted the Joyful Sounds gospel show on Q92-FM and produced the number one gospel radio show on KSJM 107.9 JAMZ from 2004 to 2007.
