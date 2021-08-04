It’s All About Aretha Franklin This Week On Soulsations

Sunday, August 8

It’s a special edition of Soulsations featuring the music icon Aretha Franklin. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson was handpicked by the “Queen of Soul” to portray her in the new biopic Respect, set to be released on August 13. We have nearly an hour full of Aretha’s music. We’ll also hear from some of her adoring fans, and Aretha in her own words explains how she arranged one of her greatest hits: “Respect”.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the song “Until You Come Back To Me”, co-written by musical genius Stevie Wonder. We’ll share his version and the popular cover by Aretha, which became a #1 hit.

