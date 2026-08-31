September 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:

A tribute to Oscar Brown, Jr. from singer Amber Weekes

Reissues of debut albums from guitarist Joshua Breakstone and trumpeter Charles Tolliver

A previous unreleased Ella Fitzgerald concert and a tribute to Ella from singer April Varner

Grunge jazz from Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y

Live soul jazz from veteran organist Caesar Frazier and guitarist Jacques Lesure (who also appears on the Frazier album)

And a bluesy new set from singer Faye Carol.