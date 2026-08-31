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Music
Night Train

New Jazz Releases

By Chris Heim
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

September 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:
A tribute to Oscar Brown, Jr. from singer Amber Weekes
Reissues of debut albums from guitarist Joshua Breakstone and trumpeter Charles Tolliver
A previous unreleased Ella Fitzgerald concert and a tribute to Ella from singer April Varner
Grunge jazz from Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y
Live soul jazz from veteran organist Caesar Frazier and guitarist Jacques Lesure (who also appears on the Frazier album)
And a bluesy new set from singer Faye Carol.

Tags
Night Train musicjazz
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim