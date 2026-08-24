© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Blues Meets Jazz

By Chris Heim
Published August 24, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

August 28 & 30

It’s the blue train edition of the Night Train, where we explore the intersection of jazz and blues.
We’ll hear classic blues artists like T-Bone Walker, Willie Dixon and Albert King, along with new blues titles from Taj Mahal, Janiva Magness, and Mark Hummel.
Plus bluesy jazz sounds from the likes of Kansas City great Jay McShann, vocalists Faye Carol and Cassandra Wilson, and organists Reuben Wilson, Jeremy Monteiro, and Jack McDuff (a September Featured Artist for his centennial birthday).

Tags
Night Train musicjazz
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim