Blues Meets Jazz

August 28 & 30

It’s the blue train edition of the Night Train, where we explore the intersection of jazz and blues.

We’ll hear classic blues artists like T-Bone Walker, Willie Dixon and Albert King, along with new blues titles from Taj Mahal, Janiva Magness, and Mark Hummel.

Plus bluesy jazz sounds from the likes of Kansas City great Jay McShann, vocalists Faye Carol and Cassandra Wilson, and organists Reuben Wilson, Jeremy Monteiro, and Jack McDuff (a September Featured Artist for his centennial birthday).