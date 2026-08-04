New Jazz Releases
August 7/9
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:
Two delightful flute albums from Ali Ryerson and Haruna Fukazawa
Some classic piano trio work from La Lucha
Bassist Chuck Bergeron with an all-star lineup of vocalists
The veteran trio of Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart
Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side tribute to Chick Corea
And a sea-inspired set from saxophonist Jeff Rupert