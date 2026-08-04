August 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:

Two delightful flute albums from Ali Ryerson and Haruna Fukazawa

Some classic piano trio work from La Lucha

Bassist Chuck Bergeron with an all-star lineup of vocalists

The veteran trio of Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart

Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side tribute to Chick Corea

And a sea-inspired set from saxophonist Jeff Rupert

