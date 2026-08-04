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Music
Night Train

New Jazz Releases

By Chris Heim
Published August 4, 2026 at 12:09 PM CDT

August 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:

Two delightful flute albums from Ali Ryerson and Haruna Fukazawa

Some classic piano trio work from La Lucha

Bassist Chuck Bergeron with an all-star lineup of vocalists

The veteran trio of Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart

Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side tribute to Chick Corea

And a sea-inspired set from saxophonist Jeff Rupert

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Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim