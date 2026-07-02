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Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – June 2026

By Chris Heim
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:02 PM CDT
  1. Ben Flocks – Moonshades (West Cliff)
  2. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – A Blue Time (Circle 9)
  3. Richard Baratta – Another Kind of Bird (Savant)
  4. Jenny Klukken – Marimba Standards (Jenny Klukken)
  5. Erica Von Kleist – Pic Pocket (Erica Von Kleist)
  6. Leigh Pilzer – Keep Holding On (Strange Woman)
  7. Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)
  8. Charlie Apicella & Iron City – Live in NYC (Zoho)
  9. Peter Erskine – Peregrine (Hard Wag)
  10. Flying High – Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)
  11. Steve Kovalcheck – Buckshot Blues (OA2)
  12. Kenny Barron – So Many Lovely Things (Elemental)
  13. Jeff Lofton – ATX Rhythm (Tiger Turn)
  14. Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band – Time (Thirty Tigers)
  15. Billy Childs – Triumvirate (Mack Avenue)
  16. Sergio Pereira – Colors of Time (SP Music)
  17. Brian Lynch – Torch Bearers (Hollistic MusicWorks)
  18. Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
  19. Javon Jackson – Jackson Plays Dylan (Solid Jackson)
  20. Catherine Russell – Live @ Jazz at Lincoln Center (Dot Time)
  21. Blue Moods – Directions and Expressions (Posi-Tone)
  22. Sam Yahel – Quiet Flow (La Reserve)
  23. Daggerboard – Daggerboard, the Skipper and Mike Clark (Wide Hive)
  24. Dave Wilson Quartet – When Even Goes East (Dave Wilson Music)
  25. John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
  26. Samuel Torres – Trio Libre (Blue Conga Music)
  27. Ray Obiedo – Slight Accent (Rhythmus)
  28. Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
  29. Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y – Around the World With U (Cellar)
  30. Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
  31. Kurt Elling and the WDR Big Band – In the Brass Palace (Big Shoulders)
  32. Pat Bianchi – Confluence (Z1H)
  33. Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So (Nosahu)
  34. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
  35. Vancouver Jazz Orchestra – Meets Brian Charette (Cellar)
  36. Brian Landrus – Just When You Think You Know (Blueland)
  37. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
  38. Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
  39. Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
  40. Joel Harrison & The Alternative Guitar Summit – Don’t Forget Your Guitar (AGS Recordings)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim