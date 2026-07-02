Night Train Top 40 – June 2026
- Ben Flocks – Moonshades (West Cliff)
- Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – A Blue Time (Circle 9)
- Richard Baratta – Another Kind of Bird (Savant)
- Jenny Klukken – Marimba Standards (Jenny Klukken)
- Erica Von Kleist – Pic Pocket (Erica Von Kleist)
- Leigh Pilzer – Keep Holding On (Strange Woman)
- Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)
- Charlie Apicella & Iron City – Live in NYC (Zoho)
- Peter Erskine – Peregrine (Hard Wag)
- Flying High – Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)
- Steve Kovalcheck – Buckshot Blues (OA2)
- Kenny Barron – So Many Lovely Things (Elemental)
- Jeff Lofton – ATX Rhythm (Tiger Turn)
- Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band – Time (Thirty Tigers)
- Billy Childs – Triumvirate (Mack Avenue)
- Sergio Pereira – Colors of Time (SP Music)
- Brian Lynch – Torch Bearers (Hollistic MusicWorks)
- Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
- Javon Jackson – Jackson Plays Dylan (Solid Jackson)
- Catherine Russell – Live @ Jazz at Lincoln Center (Dot Time)
- Blue Moods – Directions and Expressions (Posi-Tone)
- Sam Yahel – Quiet Flow (La Reserve)
- Daggerboard – Daggerboard, the Skipper and Mike Clark (Wide Hive)
- Dave Wilson Quartet – When Even Goes East (Dave Wilson Music)
- John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
- Samuel Torres – Trio Libre (Blue Conga Music)
- Ray Obiedo – Slight Accent (Rhythmus)
- Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
- Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y – Around the World With U (Cellar)
- Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
- Kurt Elling and the WDR Big Band – In the Brass Palace (Big Shoulders)
- Pat Bianchi – Confluence (Z1H)
- Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So (Nosahu)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
- Vancouver Jazz Orchestra – Meets Brian Charette (Cellar)
- Brian Landrus – Just When You Think You Know (Blueland)
- Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
- Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
- Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
- Joel Harrison & The Alternative Guitar Summit – Don’t Forget Your Guitar (AGS Recordings)