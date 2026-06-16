Erroll Garner, Tom Harrell, Numbers & A McCartney Birthday Bash FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Ben Flocks - Moonshades

Monday 6.15.26

It’s the birthday of pianist Erroll Garner and Night Train celebrates with music from his hit album, Concert by the Sea, some of the releases from his own Octave label, a fun mambo outing he did with master percussionist Candido, and a Garner special in hour two of the show. Plus an evocative new album from Ben Flocks (our Featured New Release of the Week), and the latest from pianist Billy Childs and drummer Joe Syrian’s Motor City Jazz Octet.

Tuesday 6.16.26

This time on the Night Train, we mark birthdays of singer Dominique Eade, saxophonist Javon Jackson (from his new album of Dylan music), trombonist Ryan Keberle (with his Collectiv do Brasil), and trumpeter Tom Harrell (including a special in hour two). Plus more from our Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Ben Flocks, along with the latest from marimba player Jenny Klukken, and piccolo player Erica von Kleist.

Wednesday 6.17.26

Night Train steps aside tonight for two specials featuring numbers about numbers. We’ll hear classic jazz tracks with numbers in their titles from the likes of Wes Montgomery, Horace Silver, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis and more.

Thursday 6.18.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency for a special birthday celebration for Paul McCartney. In hour one, we have a fun selection of Beatles jazz covers from Grant Green, Organissimo, Pat Metheny, Brad Mehldau, the Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet, guitarist Charlie Ballantine, the Beatlejazz trio Reunion album, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a Lennon/McCartney Jazz Songbook special.

