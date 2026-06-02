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Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – May 2026

By Chris Heim
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:10 AM CDT
  1. Catherine Russell – Live @ Jazz at Lincoln Center (Dot Time)
  2. Blue Moods – Directions and Expressions (Posi-Tone)
  3. Jenny Klukken – Marimba Standards (Jenny Klukken)
  4. Sam Yahel – Quiet Flow (La Reserve)
  5. Flying High – Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)
  6. Daggerboard – Daggerboard, the Skipper and Mike Clark (Wide Hive)
  7. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – A Blue Time (Circle 9)
  8. Brian Lynch – Torch Bearers (Hollistic MusicWorks)
  9. Dave Wilson Quartet – When Even Goes East (Dave Wilson Music)
  10. John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
  11. Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
  12. Samuel Torres – Trio Libre (Blue Conga Music)
  13. Ray Obiedo – Slight Accent (Rhythmus)
  14. Joe Magnarelli – Decidedly So (Cellar)
  15. Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)
  16. Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
  17. Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y – Around the World With U (Cellar)
  18. Steve Kovalcheck – Buckshot Blues (OA2)
  19. Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
  20. Jeff Lofton – ATX Rhythm (Tiger Turn)
  21. Kate Olson – So It Goes (OA2)
  22. Kurt Elling and the WDR Big Band – In the Brass Palace (Big Shoulders)
  23. Pat Bianchi – Confluence (Z1H)
  24. Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So (Nosahu)
  25. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
  26. Vancouver Jazz Orchestra – Meets Brian Charette (Cellar)
  27. Brian Landrus – Just When You Think You Know (Blueland)
  28. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
  29. Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
  30. Bill Frisell – In My Dreams (Blue Note)
  31. Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)
  32. Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
  33. Joel Harrison & The Alternative Guitar Summit – Don’t Forget Your Guitar (AGS Recordings)
  34. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
  35. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
  36. Nick Finzer – The Jazz Orchestra Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
  37. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
  38. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
  39. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
  40. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim