Jazz Accordion, Italian Jazz, Jazz Fusion & Paquito D’Rivera

Monday 6.1.26

Night Train kicks off the June Jazz Accordion Feature for Accordion Month with music from the Hot Club of Detroit, Gil Goldstein, and Richard Galliano – and in hour two, a special program featuring Toots Thielemans, who began his career as an accordionist before switching to another reed instrument, the harmonica. Plus the latest releases from guitarist Ray Obiedo, vibes player Carolyn Trowbridge, and pianist/composers Sean Mason, Jay D’Amico, and Lisa Hilton

**Tuesday 6.2.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate Festa della Repubblica, a national holiday in Italy, and an opportunity here on the show to celebrate Italian and Italian-American jazz artists. We’ll hear selections from Louis Prima, Joey DeFrancesco (with a tribute to Frank Sinatra), Joe Lovano (with a tribute to Caruso), Enrico Pieranunzi, Stefano Bollani, and Chick Corea in hour one.

Then in hour two, it’s a look at the Italy’s Black Saint records, a label that consistently offered an outlet for American avant-garde jazz in the 1980s.

Wednesday 6.3.26

SPECIAL: This time on the Night Train, we devote the show to jazz fusion, both classic and contemporary. We’ll hear selections from Miles Davis, Larry Coryell, Weather Report, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Jean-Luc Ponty, John Scofield, Return to Forever, Yellowjackets, and more.

**Thursday 6.4.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark the birthday of Latin jazz saxophone and clarinet player Paquito D’Rivera in a special edition of the show devoted to his music. We’ll hear him as part of the groundbreaking Cuban band Irakere, as a leader, and as a special guest with the Caribbean Jazz Project, Anat Cohen, McCoy Tyner, Herbie Mann and more – and in hour two, it’s a special that focuses on the classical side of his work, though always with a certain ‘Spanish tinge.’

