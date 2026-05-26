Miles Centennial + Memorial Day & Dee Dee Bridgewater

Monday 5.25.26

SPECIAL: As is our annual tradition, Night Train steps aside for Memorial Day for specials with the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. In hour one, we’ll hear the Airmen with acclaimed singer Nnenna Freelon. Their special guest in hour two is contemporary vibes master Joe Locke.

Tuesday 5.26.26

SPECIAL: It’s Miles Davis’s centennial birthday and we’ll celebrate with two special shows. In hour one, it’s Miles Styles – a look at the many musical transformations that not only shaped Miles’ career but the whole of jazz. Then in hour two, an in-depth look at one period of change – Miles in the ‘80s.

Wednesday 5.27.26

Night Train marks birthdays Bud Shank (his centennial), pianists Marc Copland and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, bassist Niels Henning Orsted Pederson (with Oscar Peterson), and singer Dee Dee Bridgewater (featured in an hour two special). Plus music from Joshua Redman’s debut album recorded on this date in 1992, and a new set from the Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet.

Thursday 5.28.26

SPECIAL: Night Train wraps up the May Miles Davis Centennial Feature with two special hours. In hour one, we take a deep dive into his classic release and the best-selling album in jazz history, Kind of Blue. Then in hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a special live concert exploring the music of Kind of Blue and some of the other work Miles did with John Coltrane and Cannonball Adderley.