Miles 100 + Bassists, Kyle Eastwood, Rufus Harley & Fats Waller FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Blue Moods – Directions & Expressions

Monday 5.18.26

Night Train ‘gives the bassists some’ this time, highlighting both legends and key figures on the scene today. We’ll hear music from Christian McBride, Ben Wolfe, Ray Brown, Ron Carter, Kyle Eastwood, Boris Kozlov, Ben Allison, Charlie Haden (with Pat Metheny), Charles Mingus (singing and playing piano), and Harry Skoler with a tribute to Mingus.

Tuesday 5.19.26

Night Train continues the May Miles Davis Centennial Feature with music from the classic Birth of the Cool and from our Featured New Release of the Week, a tribute to Miles from the Blue Moods lineup. We’ll also mark birthdays of saxophonist Sonny Fortune and bassist (and Clint’s son) Kyle Eastwood (featured in an hour two special), and showcase new music from marimba player Jenny Klukken, organist Sam Yahel, and drummer John Clay.

Wednesday 5.20.26

Night Train marks birthdays of bandoneon player Dino Saluzzi and bagpiper Rufus Harley; gets to more from the new Miles Davis tribute set from Blue Moods (our Featured New Release of the Week); showcases a classic from Grant Green recorded on this date in 1964; and highlights new releases from guitarist Dave Stryker, saxophonist Dave Wilson, and percussionist Samuel Torres. Then in hour two, in conjunction with the May Miles Davis Centennial Feature, it’s another in the Miles Milestones series.

Thursday 5.21.26

Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special to celebrate the birthday of the great stride pianist, singer and composer Fats Waller. We’ll hear some of his many classic compositions performed by Waller and others, along with Fats talking about his life and career, and reflections on his talents by Count Basie, Tony Bennett and more.

