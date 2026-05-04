Ron Carter, Miles’ Famous Quintets, Jazz Accordion & Birth of the Cool

Monday 5.4.26

SPECIAL: In this special edition of Night Train, we celebrate the birthday of the most recorded bassist in jazz – Ron Carter. In hour one, we’ll hear him as a leader, as part of the Classical Jazz Quartet, V.S.O.P., and the Great Jazz Trio, and in guest appearances with Shirley Horn and with May Featured Artist Miles Davis. Then in hour two, along with more music, we’ll hear Carter in conversation as he discusses his early work, an overview of his music, and his style and approach to jazz.

Tuesday 5.5.26

SPECIAL: In his long and varied career, May Featured Artist Miles Davis worked with many great lineups. Tonight Night Train steps aside for specials celebrating two of them and some of the many classic tracks they recorded together. In hour one, it’s the First Great Quintet with John Coltrane on tenor, Red Garland on piano, Paul Chambers on bass and Philly Joe Jones on drums. Then in the next decade, Miles put together another spectacular group, the Second Great Quintet, with Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Herbie Hancock on piano, Ron Carter on bass, and Tony Williams on drums.

Wednesday 5.6.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate a favorite holiday – World Accordion Day! We’ll hear music from such eclectic and accomplished accordionists as Richard Galliano, Gary Versace, Jaroslaw Bester, and Gil Goldstein (guesting with Abbey Lincoln, Nicki Parrott, Jim Hall, and Joe Lovano) in hour one. Then in an hour two special, we’ll hear live performances from Accordion Tribe, the Benat Achiary Trio, and the Motion Trio, all of whom boast accordions as part of their instrumental lineup.

Thursday 5.7.26

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the May Miles Davis Centennial Feature, Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special that looks back at the creation of the groundbreaking Birth of the Cool sessions, as well as the wider ‘cool jazz’ movement, and some of the key players who helped to create the sound. Along with music from Miles, we’ll hear selections from Chet Baker, Shorty Rogers, Paul Desmond, Gerry Mulligan, and more.

