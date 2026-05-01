Night Train Top 40 – March 2026
- Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y – Around the World With U (Cellar)
- Brian Lynch – Torch Bearers (Hollistic MusicWorks)
- Jenny Klukken – Marimba Standards (Jenny Klukken)
- Steve Kovalcheck – Buckshot Blues (OA2)
- Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
- Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
- Daggerboard – Daggerboard, the Skipper and Mike Clark (Wide Hive)
- Jeff Lofton – ATX Rhythm (Tiger Turn)
- Pat Bianchi – Confluence (Z1H)
- Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So (Nosahu)
- Sam Yahel – Quiet Flow (La Reserve)
- Kate Olson – So It Goes (OA2)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
- Dave Wilson Quartet – When Even Goes East (Dave Wilson Music)
- Kurt Elling and the WDR Big Band – In the Brass Palace (Big Shoulders)
- Vancouver Jazz Orchestra – Meets Brian Charette (Cellar)
- Champian Fulton – Flying High: Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)
- Brian Landrus – Just When You Think You Know (Blueland)
- Joe Magnarelli – Decidedly So (Cellar)
- Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
- John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
- Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
- Bill Frisell – In My Dreams (Blue Note)
- Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)
- Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
- Joel Harrison & The Alternative Guitar Summit – Don’t Forget Your Guitar (AGS Recordings)
- Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
- Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
- Nick Finzer – The Jazz Orchestra Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
- Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)
- Darren Litzie – On My Own Time (Summit)
- Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
- Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
- Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
- Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
- Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
- Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)
- Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
- Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)