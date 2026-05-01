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Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – March 2026

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:20 AM CDT
  1. Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y – Around the World With U (Cellar)
  2. Brian Lynch – Torch Bearers (Hollistic MusicWorks)
  3. Jenny Klukken – Marimba Standards (Jenny Klukken)
  4. Steve Kovalcheck – Buckshot Blues (OA2)
  5. Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
  6. Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
  7. Daggerboard – Daggerboard, the Skipper and Mike Clark (Wide Hive)
  8. Jeff Lofton – ATX Rhythm (Tiger Turn)
  9. Pat Bianchi – Confluence (Z1H)
  10. Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So (Nosahu)
  11. Sam Yahel – Quiet Flow (La Reserve)
  12. Kate Olson – So It Goes (OA2)
  13. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
  14. Dave Wilson Quartet – When Even Goes East (Dave Wilson Music)
  15. Kurt Elling and the WDR Big Band – In the Brass Palace (Big Shoulders)
  16. Vancouver Jazz Orchestra – Meets Brian Charette (Cellar)
  17. Champian Fulton – Flying High: Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)
  18. Brian Landrus – Just When You Think You Know (Blueland)
  19. Joe Magnarelli – Decidedly So (Cellar)
  20. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
  21. John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
  22. Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
  23. Bill Frisell – In My Dreams (Blue Note)
  24. Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)
  25. Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
  26. Joel Harrison & The Alternative Guitar Summit – Don’t Forget Your Guitar (AGS Recordings)
  27. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
  28. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
  29. Nick Finzer – The Jazz Orchestra Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
  30. Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)
  31. Darren Litzie – On My Own Time (Summit)
  32. Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
  33. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
  34. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
  35. Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
  36. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
  37. Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)
  38. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  39. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
  40. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)
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Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim