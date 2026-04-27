Kings, Blossom Dearie, Duke Ellington & Jazz Day FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Jeff Lofton – ATX Rhythm

Monday 4.27.26

Night Train begins the week in a regal manner as we feature music from Kings - including New Orleans guitarist Earl King, saxophonist King Curtis, singers Nancy King and Denise King; pianists King Fleming and Jonny King; a composition from “El Rey” Tito Puente; and jazz pioneer King Oliver (also featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 4.28.26

Night Train marks birthdays of guitarist Steve Khan and singer-pianist Blossom Dearie (featured in an hour two special); continues with more music from April Featured Artist Randy Weston (this time from some of his earlier work); and highlights new albums from organists Pat Bianchi and Sam Yahel, and (on the five-octave marimba) Jenny Klukken.

Wednesday 4.29.26

Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special exploring the remarkable musical partnership between Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn for Ellington’s birthday. The shows will showcase some of the many classic compositions the two created and explore how this distinctive collaboration worked.

Thursday 4.30.26

It’s International Jazz Day! Night Train celebrates with music from some of the many artists performing at this year’s IJD concert, the 15th anniversary celebration of the event taking place this year in Chicago (and available online on the IJD YouTube channel). In hour one, we’ll hear selections from Chicago artists performing at the concert, including co-chair and jazz great Herbie Hancock, vocalist Kurt Elling (on a new release with the WDR Big Band), guitarist Bobby Broom (with the Deep Blue Organ Trio) and Ernest Dawkins (with his New Horizons Ensemble). Then in hour two, more IJD concert performers, including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, and Musical Director John Beasley. Plus a final round of music from April Featured Artist Randy Weston and new music from the Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Jeff Lofton, and Alexa Tarantino.

