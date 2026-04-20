Tito Puente, Slide Hampton, Mingus & Spanish Tinge FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Brian Lynch – Torch Bearers

Monday 4.20.26

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of Latin jazz legend and Mambo King Tito Puente with a show devoted to his music. Along with some of his classic recordings, we’ll hear guest appearances he made with Poncho Sanchez, Arturo Sandoval and Benny Golson, covers of some of his classic compositions by Sonido Solar (with Eddie Palmieri) and Ray Mantilla, and a special about Puente’s life and career in hour two of the show.

(Global Village has a Tito Puente special tonight as well.)

Tuesday 4.21.26

Tonight on the Night Train, we continue our April Randy Weston centennial birthday feature with music from his groundbreaking, all-star Uhuru Africa album. We’ll also mark birthdays of guitarist Mundell Lowe and trombonist Slide Hampton (featured in an hour two concert special) and check out new titles from trumpeter Brian Lynch (our Featured New Release of the Week) and guitarist Dave Stryker.

Wednesday 4.22.26

Night Train celebrates Earth Day and birthdays of master percussionist Candido, and bassists Paul Chambers and Charles Mingus (with a Mingus Big Band special in hour two). Plus more from April Featured Artist Randy Weston and our Featured New Release of the Week from Brian Lynch.

Thursday 4.23.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins Global Village to celebrate Spanish Language Day (a day designated by the UN to honor one of its six official languages). We’ll hear music from Spanish artists and music inspired by Spain – including selections from Miles Davis’ Sketches of Spain (our Featured Artist next month for this centennial birthday), Jim Hall and an all-star lineup with Concierto de Aranjuez, flamenco jazz artists Chano Domingues and Jorge Pardo, Chick Corea’s Spanish Heart, and Spanish pianist Tete Montoliu in hour one – and a ‘Spanish Tinge’ special in hour two of the show.

