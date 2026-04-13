Jazz Ballads, Gene Ammons, Brazilian Jazz & World Voice Day

Monday 4.13.26

SPECIAL: Tonight on the Night Train, we focus on the jazz ballad – classic jazz ballads and balladeers, along with contemporary artists and releases showcasing ballads. We’ll hear music from Shirley Horn, Andy Bey (like Horn, a master of the ultra-slow ballad), Karrin Allyson, Queen Esther, Johnny Hartman, Louis Armstrong, and Eliane Elias, and instrumental ballads by John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Art Farmer, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, and more.

Tuesday 4.14.26

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of tenor saxophonist and soul jazz pioneer Gene Ammons - with music from across his career, work he did with Sonny Stitt and Richard Holmes, and covers of his songs from Turk Mauro and the tenor team of Nick Hempton and Cory Weeds.

Wednesday 4.15.26

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight Brazilian jazz, including music from Karrin Allyson’s album A Kiss for Brazil, American bossa pioneer Stan Getz (with Astrud and Joao Gilberto), Jobim classics from singers Stacey Kent and Shirley Horn, pianist Vince Guaraldi with Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo, a Black Orpheus classic from Cal Tjader, baritone saxophone great Gerry Mulligan from his Brazilian album Paraiso, and more.

**Thursday 4.16.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins Global Village to celebrate World Voice Day. In hour one we’ll hear some great classic and contemporary singers – including Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Michael Mayo, Billie Holiday, Nat Cole, Catherine Russell, Leon Thomas, Kurt Elling, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a jazz singers special with a special emphasis on some of the great voices of vocalese.

(Global Village also celebrates World Voice Day tonight.)

