Randy Weston 100, Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae & Jazz Divas FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Ulysses Owens Jr. & Generation Y - Around The World With U

Monday 4.6.26

Today marks the 100th birthday of April Featured Artist Randy Weston. We celebrate with music from both his early and later periods, a standard he wrote performed by Abbey Lincoln, and a concert special in hour two. We’ll also mark the birthday of baritone sax great Gerry Mulligan and hear music from Ulysses Owens Jr. & Generation Y (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Tuesday 4.7.26

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside tonight for two specials to mark the birthday of one of the greatest of all jazz singers, Billie Holiday. In hour one, it’s an overview of Billie’s life and career, and hour two offers a deeper examination of the great musical partnership between Holiday and saxophonist Lester Young.

Wednesday 4.8.26

Night Train marks the birthday of jazz vocal great Carmen McRae (including a special in hour two) and lyricist Yip Harburg (who not only wrote songs for the Wizard of Oz but also was called in to fix the script for the film before shooting). Plus more from April Featured Artist Randy Weston and our Featured New Release of the Week by Ulysses Owens Jr. & Generation Y.

Thursday 4.9.26

SPECIAL: Night Train devotes tonight’s show to Jazz Divas – great jazz vocalists past and present. We’ll hear music from such legends as Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Abbey Lincoln, and Carmen McRae, plus contemporary singers like Dianne Reeves (with a tribute to Sarah), Robin McKelle (celebrating Ella), Dee Dee Bridgewater (from her Billie Holiday release), Grammy-winners Samara Joy and Jazzmeia Horn, and more.

