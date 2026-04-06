Night Train Top 40 – March 2026

1. Bill Frisell – In My Dreams (Blue Note)

2. Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So (Nosahu)

3. Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)

4. Pat Bianchi – Confluence (Z1H)

5. Daggerboard – Daggerboard, the Skipper and Mike Clark (Wide Hive)

6. Champian Fulton – Flying High: Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)

7. Steve Kovalcheck – Buckshot Blues (OA2)

8. Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)

9. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)

10. John Clay – About Time (John Clay)

11. Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)

12. Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)

13. Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)

14. Brian Landrus – Just When You Think You Know (Blueland)

15. Joe Magnarelli – Decidedly So (Cellar)

16. Joel Harrison & The Alternative Guitar Summit – Don’t Forget Your Guitar (AGS Recordings)

17. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)

18. Kate Olson – So It Goes (OA2)

19. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)

20. Nick Finzer – The Jazz Orchestra Vol. 1 (Outside Music)

21. Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)

22. Darren Litzie – On My Own Time (Summit)

23. Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)

24. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)

25. Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (JBG Music)

26. Brian Baggett Trio – Live at Green Lady Lounge Vol. 2 (Green Lady Radio)

27. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)

28. Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)

29. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)

30. Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)

31. Stephane Wrembel – Django New Orleans II (Water Is Life)

32. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)

33. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)

34. Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)

35. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)

36. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Seek and Listen (Resonance)

37. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Vibrations in the Village (Resonance)

38. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)

39. Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)

40. Scott Routenberg Trio - Live at Merrimans' Playhouse: Oscar Peterson Tribute (Chroma Note)