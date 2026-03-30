Indy/Weston Features + Mel Rhyne, Red Norvo, Gil Scott-Heron & Larry Coryell FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Steve Novalcheck – Buckshot Blues

Monday 3.30.26

On conjunction with our March Wes Montgomery/Indianapolis Jazz Feature, Night Train highlights music from organist Mel Rhyne (who worked with Wes) with a Montgomery tribute album he did in hour one, and in a special in hour two. And speaking of guitars – our Featured New Release of the Week comes from guitarist Steve Kovalcheck. We have music from guitarist Barney Kessel’s Some Like It Hot album recorded on this date in 1959. We mark the birthday of Spanish guitarist Ximo Tebar. And we have new music from guitarist Dave Stryker.

Tuesday 3.31.26

Night Train wraps up the March Indy Jazz Feature with music from the Hub Art tribute to Freddie Hubbard, a classic from Hoagy Carmichael, bassist Larry Ridley (with Dexter Gordon) and the Steve Allee Big Band tribute to the Naptown Sound. Plus more from the Featured New Release of the Week from guitarist Steve Kovalcheck and a birthday salute to vibes player Red Norvo (with a special in hour two).

Wednesday 4.1.26

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature celebrating the centenary of pianist Randy Weston. We have more from the Featured New Release of the Week from guitarist Steve Kovalcheck. And we mark the birthday of jazz poet Gil Scott-Heron with one of his classics in hour one and a special in hour two of the show.

Thursday 4.2.26

SPECIAL: Night Train remembers legendary guitarist and fusion pioneer Larry Coryell on what would have been his 83rd birthday. We’ll hear early music from him with Chico Hamilton, Herbie Mann, and Gary Burton, a later guest appearance with Charles Mingus, duo projects with Philip Catherine and Alphonse Mouzon, work he did as a leader at several points in his career, and in hour two, in a special concert performance.

