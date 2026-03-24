More Wes + Dave Frishberg, Renee Rosnes, Great Guitars & James Moody FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Champian Fulton – Flying High: Still Soaring

Monday 3.23.26

Night Train kicks off the week with three Daves – Dave Pike, David Grisman, and Dave Frishberg – all born on this date. We’ll hear music from all three in hour one and a Dave Frishberg special in hour two. We also have a Featured New Release of the Week from Champian Fulton – the second release from the pianist and singer, along with a number of guest vocalists, celebrating some of the great female vocalists in jazz – a well-timed release for Women’s History Month. We’ll also hear new music from Brian Landrus and Kenny Barron, and more from March Featured Artist Wes Montgomery.

Tuesday 3.24.26

On the Night Train birthday list tonight – trombonist (and Sesame Street Musical Director) Joe Fiedler, cellist Hank Roberts (featured on Bill Frisell’s new album), and pianists Steve Kuhn and Renee Rosnes (in an hour two concert special with Bill Charlap). And we’ll get to more music from Wes Montgomery and Freddie Hubbard for the March Indianapolis Jazz Feature, and from our Featured New Release of the Week celebrating great women vocalists from Champian Fulton and friends.

Wednesday 3.25.26

Great guitars are the focus tonight on the Night Train, with music from our March Featured Artist Wes Montgomery, along with Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Russell Malone, Pat Martino, and the Deep Blue Organ Trio featuring guitarist Bobby Broom. We’ll also hear tribute albums including Swingadelic’s salute to Duke Pearson, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s tribute to Billie Holiday, Bill Frisell’s collection of John Lennon songs, Alan Pasqua doing music of Bill Evans, and Conrad Herwig showcasing the “Latin Side of Herbie Hancock.”

Thursday 3.26.26

SPECIAL: Today is the birthday of veteran sax and flute player James Moody, and in this special edition of the Night Train, we’ll hear music from across his career, King Pleasure’s version of Moody’s Mood for Love which helped launch vocalese, and guest appearances Moody made with Manhattan Transfer, Horace Silver, Dexter Gordon, and Dianne Reeves. In hour two, it’s a Lincoln Center salute to James Moody first presented for his 75th birthday.

