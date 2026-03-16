Indy Jazz + Nat Cole, Spring, Bill Frisell & Eliane Elias FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Bill Frisell – In My Dreams

Monday 3.16.26

Night Train’s Featured New Release for this week comes from guitarist Bill Frisell (his birthday is Wednesday and Global Village, Strange Currency and Night Train will all be celebrating). We continue the March Indianapolis Feature with music from Wes Montgomery and Freddie Hubbard (including a Hubbard special in hour two). Plus birthday salutes to Ruby Braff and Tommy Flanagan, and a different approach to the classic “Jitterbug Walta” from Pat Bianchi’s new album (a song first recorded on this date in 1942 by Fats Waller).

Tuesday 3.17.26

Lots of singing o’ the green on the Night Train with green-hued tunes for St. Patrick’s Day from Shirley Horn, Dave Stryker, Wes Montgomery (our March Featured Artist), Nat Adderley, Jr. and Joe Fiedler. We also mark the birthday of Nat King Cole with some of his great trio work in hour one and in special in hour two of the show.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have St. Patrick’s Day specials tonight.)

Wednesday 3.18.26

SPECIAL: It’s Bill Frisell’s birthday today and Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate. In hour one, we’ll hear him as a leader – from his first album under his own name to his new effort (our Featured New Release of the Week, In My Dreams) – and as a special guest with Paul Motian, Eberhard Weber, Ron Carter, Jim Hall, Marc Johnson, and John Scofield. Then in hour two, it’s a Frisell concert special from the Savannah Music Festival.

Thursday 3.19.26

Night Train marks the birthday of pianist, singer, composer, and band leader Eliane Elias (including a special in hour two) and the centennial of singer Bill Henderson. We continue the March Naptown Jazz Feature with music from Freddie Hubbard and a tribute to Wes Montgomery from the Project G-7 album. Plus new music from Scott Routenberg (a tribute to Oscar Peterson), Vance Thompson (with a sweet version of “Over the Rainbow”), and our Featured New Release of the Week from guitarist Bill Frisell.

