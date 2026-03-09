Indy Jazz + Ornette Coleman, Gospel Jazz & Bobby McFerrin FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Pat Bianchi - Confluence

Monday 3.9.26

Night Train marks birthdays of singer Keely Smith (with Louis Prima) and free jazz exponent Ornette Coleman (with Prime Time in hour one and in an hour two special). This date in 1950 marked the last of three recording sessions for the groundbreaking Birth of the Cool album. We’ll hear a track recorded on that date. We’ll also hear a classic Wes Montgomery composition performed by guitarist Larry Coryell. And new releases this time come from Mark Sherman, Joe Magnarelli, Daggerboard, and Pat Bianchi (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Tuesday 3.10.26

SPECIAL: Night Train devotes the show tonight to gospel jazz. We’ll hear gospel-flavored or inspired music from the Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir, guitarist Grant Green, vocalist Bobby McFerrin, saxophonist Javon Jackson (with poet Nikki Giovanni), Dave Brubeck soul jazz organists Hank Marr and Jimmy Smith, and more.

Wednesday 3.11.26

More music from Indianapolis for the March Feature tonight on the Night Train (this time from the great trumpeter Freddie Hubbard) and from our Featured New Release of the Week from organist Pat Bianchi. We also mark birthdays of guitarist Paul Ricci (with music from his new album, The Path) and Bobby McFerrin (with Chick Corea in hour one and in an hour two special).

Thursday 3.12.26

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the March Feature, Night Train devotes the entire show this time to music from Indianapolis. Hour one features music from the Montgomery family – Wes, Buddy and Monk – and albums in tribute to Wes. Then in hour two we’ll hear some of the other greats and current players from the Naptown scene, including J.J. Johnson, Freddie Hubbard, Larry Ridley, James Spaulding and Rob Dixon.