Night Train Top 40 – February 2026
- Kate Olson – So It Goes (OA2)
- Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
- John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
- Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
- Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
- Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
- Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)
- Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
- Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
- Nick Finzer – The Jazz Orchestra Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
- Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)
- Darren Litzie – On My Own Time (Summit)
- Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
- Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
- Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (JBG Music)
- Brian Baggett Trio – Live at Green Lady Lounge Vol. 2 (Green Lady Radio)
- Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
- Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
- Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
- Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)
- Joe Magnarelli – Decidedly So (Cellar)
- Stephane Wrembel – Django New Orleans II (Water Is Life)
- Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
- Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)
- Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)
- Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Seek and Listen (Resonance)
- Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Vibrations in the Village (Resonance)
- Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
- Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)
- JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
- Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
- Chick Corea – Trilogy 3 (Candid)
- Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)
- Flying Horse Big Band – Unbridled (Flying Horse Records)
- Ira B. Liss Big Band Jaz Machine – Unexpected Guests (Tall Man)
- Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
- Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)
- Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
- Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)