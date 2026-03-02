© 2026 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – February 2026

By Chris Heim
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:12 AM CST
  1. Kate Olson – So It Goes (OA2)
  2. Alexa Tarantino – The Roar & the Whisper (Blue Engine)
  3. John Clay – About Time (John Clay)
  4. Vance Thompson – Lost and Found (Knox Jazz)
  5. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
  6. Dave Stryker – Blue Fire (StrikeZone)
  7. Tchavolo Schmitt – Django Celebration #02 (Label Ouest)
  8. Paul Ricci – The Path (Origin)
  9. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
  10. Nick Finzer – The Jazz Orchestra Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
  11. Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories (Carolyn Trowbridge)
  12. Darren Litzie – On My Own Time (Summit)
  13. Lisa Hilton – Extended Daydream (Ruby Slippers)
  14. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
  15. Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (JBG Music)
  16. Brian Baggett Trio – Live at Green Lady Lounge Vol. 2 (Green Lady Radio)
  17. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
  18. Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
  19. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
  20. Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)
  21. Joe Magnarelli – Decidedly So (Cellar)
  22. Stephane Wrembel – Django New Orleans II (Water Is Life)
  23. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  24. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
  25. Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)
  26. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)
  27. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Seek and Listen (Resonance)
  28. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Vibrations in the Village (Resonance)
  29. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  30. Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)
  31. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
  32. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
  33. Chick Corea – Trilogy 3 (Candid)
  34. Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)
  35. Flying Horse Big Band – Unbridled (Flying Horse Records)
  36. Ira B. Liss Big Band Jaz Machine – Unexpected Guests (Tall Man)
  37. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
  38. Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)
  39. Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
  40. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
