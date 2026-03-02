Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis, Latin Jazz, Jan Garbarek & Wes Montgomery FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So

Monday 3.2.26

With a new month, we have a new March Feature (Wes Montgomery & Indianapolis Jazz) and a new Featured New Release of the Week (Bob Reynolds – Eddie Told Me So, a tribute to Eddie Harris). We’ll also mark birthdays of guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel (as a leader and on a new set of guitar duos headed up by Joel Harrison) and soul jazz saxophonist Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis (as a leader in hour one and in a special with Johnny Griffin – together and separately – in hour two of the show). Plus a track from Miles’ classic Kind of Blue album that was recorded on this date in 1959.

Tuesday 3.3.26

Contemporary Latin Jazz is on the bill tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear selections from one of the “Latin Side” projects (John Coltrane) from Conrad Herwig, the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Eliane Elias with Chucho Valdes, conguero Poncho Sanchez, and guitarists Steve Khan and Juan Carlos Quintero. We’ll also check out selections from Grammy winner Samara Joy, Joe Fiedler with music from Sesame Street, the Standards Trio with Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock and Jack DeJohnette, and some soul jazz courtesy of saxophonist Maceo Parker.

Wednesday 3.4.26

Night Train continues the March Indianapolis Jazz Feature with music from trombone great J.J. Johnson, and guitarists Wes Montgomery and Charlie Ballantine (with music from his latest album in hour one and in a concert special in hour two of the show). We’ll hear more from our Featured New Release of the Week from Bob Reynolds (with a tribute to Eddie Harris), and we mark birthdays of Crescent City drummer Jason Marsalis and Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek.

Thursday 3.5.26

SPECIAL: Tomorrow is the birthday of jazz guitar great and March Featured Artist Wes Montgomery and Night Train celebrates with a special show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the first album he did as a leader, a Grammy winning release, one of the classic sets he did with jazz organ great Jimmy Smith and another with vibes master Milt Jackson, along with tributes and covers from Emily Remler, Larry Coryell, Project G-5, Leon Lee Dorsey with Russell Malone and Mike Clark - plus a special devoted to his life and music in hour two of the show.

